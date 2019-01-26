Elderly woman robbed of bag by hooded thief in park

The 74-year-old was walking near football pitches when she was targeted by the man.

Park place: Elderly woman robbed by hooded man. Google

An elderly woman has been robbed of her bag after being targeted by a hooded man in a public park.

The 74-year-old was walking near Park Place in Brechin at around 7.30am on Saturday when she was was approached by the man who grabbed her bag and ran off past nearby football pitches.

The suspect, who was wearing a green jacket and had a large hood covering his face, was then seen heading towards Bog Road.

The woman was unharmed however she was left extremely shaken as a result of the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the robbery and asked anyone who saw anything in the area to call them on 101.

