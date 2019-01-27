Woman, 64, dies as car comes off road in late-night smash
Emergency services raced to the scene of the crash where the woman was pronounced dead.
A woman has died after her car came off the road in a late-night crash in Glenshee.
The 64-year-old driver was the only person in the Kia Sorento when it came off the B951 Cray to Brewlands Bridge road, near Lair, just after midnight on Sunday.
Emergency services raced to the one-vehicle smash but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have been informed.
The road was closed after the incident whilst crash investigators made their inquiries.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101.
