Injured climber rescued from mountain in high winds

Cairngorms: Injured climber rescued in 'appalling' weather.

An injured climber has been found by a mountain rescue team in "appalling" weather conditions in the Cairngorms.

The Cairngorm MRT located the missing climber after the incident was reported at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Teams from Cairngrom, Aberdeen, Braemar, Glenmore Lodge and Police Scotland were involved in the operation along with coastguard rescue helicopter 199 which also played a role.

The rescue team told of how adverse weather conditions had been hampering the rescue mission.

In a tweet they said: "CMRT groups being deployed by Rescue Aircraft 199 to as close to suspected location of injured climber as possible.

"Challenging weather conditions at present. Braemar MRT coming in from the east."

After locating the injured climber they Tweeted.

"CMRT groups have located missing person and are arranging evacuation. This will be protracted given the weather conditions. No update on casualty condition currently available."

The Met Office had earlier forecast that there would be up to 15cm of snowfall on high ground in the north of Scotland.

