Body found in river during search for missing pensioner

Divers made the discovery in the River Isla in Moray during searches for Phyllis Milne.

Phyllis Milne: Her family have been informed. Police Scotland

A body has been found in a river in the search for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Divers made the discovery in the River Isla in Moray during searches for Phyllis Milne.

Police have informed the family of the pensioner from Keith.

Formal identification has yet to be made.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: "We can confirm that a body was recovered this morning by our specialist dive officers who were conducting searches to trace Phyllis Milne.

"Our thoughts are with Phyllis Milne's family and friends at this difficult time and I would also like to thank the local community in Keith for their support during our search operation as well as the officers and colleagues from other emergency services involved in the search for Phyllis."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.