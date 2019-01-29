William and Kate to meet with Michelin workers during visit

It was announced in November that the tyre plant would stop production by mid-2020.

Meeting: William and Kate will meet Michelin employees. Creative Commons

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet employees and their families at a tyre factory which is to cease production on a visit to Dundee.

Michelin announced in November that the plant, which employs 845 workers, would stop production by mid-2020.

After meeting staff, the royal couple will attend a meeting of the Michelin Action Group, which is aiming to find and take forward solutions for repurposing the plant and providing a sustainable future for its workforce.

Michelin has made a deal with Scottish ministers to repurpose the factory in an effort to secure a future in low carbon transport and manufacturing.

The duke will make some remarks at the start of the meeting, thanking the action group for its dedicated work to date.

The group meets regularly and includes representatives from Dundee City Council, the Scottish and UK governments, union officials, Scottish Enterprise and Michelin.

On their visit to Dundee on Tuesday, the Cambridges will also officially open V&A Dundee, which opened to the public last September.

The first V&A museum anywhere in the world outside London, the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on the banks of the River Tay is the centrepiece of an ongoing #1 billion regeneration of Dundee's waterfront.

In her role as patron of V&A, the duchess will make a short speech celebrating the addition of the centre for Scotland and the UK. The couple will also greet members of the public on the waterfront.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.