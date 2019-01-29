William and Kate officially open Dundee's V&A museum

The royal couple unveiled a carved wooden panel before touring the £80m venue.

The royal couple arrive at the V&A in Dundee. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have officially opened the V&A Dundee museum.

William and Kate marked the opening by unveiling a carved wooden panel which will be displayed in the entrance foyer.

They met its architect Kengo Kuma, local designers, schoolchildren and young people who have worked with the venue.

The royal couple also toured the £80m museum's permanent Scottish Design Galleries, and visited Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room, which was originally opened in Glasgow in 1908.

V&A Dundee opened to the public in September as Scots rockers Primal Scream headlined a festival in the city's Slessor Gardens.

The V&A opened to the public in September. Hufton + Crow

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "V&A Dundee is an ambitious new international museum, and we are honoured that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today declared the museum officially open.



"V&A Dundee is at the heart of Dundee's transforming waterfront, and is a key part of the city's plans for an exciting future.

"Within our remarkable building, designed by Kengo Kuma, we are proud to host world-class permanent galleries and remarkable exhibitions that have already delighted and inspired hundreds of thousands of people."

Lord Lieutenant Ian Borthwick, Lord Provost of Dundee, said: "I am delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to V&A Dundee.

"This magnificent building is continuing to raise the city's global profile and celebrates Scotland's rich cultural heritage."

