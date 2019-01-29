William and Kate: Michelin workers deserve enormous credit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met with employees of the closure-hit tyre plant in Dundee.

Michelin meeting: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with employees. Michael McGurk/STV

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have told Michelin employees they deserve "enormous credit" during their visit to Dundee.

The tyre company announced in November last year the plant, which employs 845 workers, would stop production by mid-2020.

The royal couple visited a community centre to meet the workers affected by the closure and their families on Tuesday afternoon.

They also attended a discussion with representatives of the Michelin Action Group, which is aimed to find solutions for repurposing the plant and providing a sustainable future for its workforce.

Michelin: Plant to close in 2020. STV

William told the group: "We have just come from a meeting next door with many of the workers and families that will be directly affected by the decisions on the future of the Michelin factory here in Dundee.

"The factory has been a huge part of Dundee's very fabric.

"It has been a key employer for generations, and has helped sustain the local economy for nearly 50 years.

"For everyone affected, the hope is that all of you sat in this room can find a positive way forward.

"You all deserve enormous credit for sitting around this table together to find a constructive way forward.

"It is understandable that there are different views about what is the right course to take.

"As I have just heard, when a community faces uncertainty, people feel more optimistic when leaders such as yourselves work together for that community.

"Because of the collaborative approach adopted by the people in this room, I am optimistic that a good outcome is possible with the site at Michelin.

"I am encouraged by the fact that this task force has been established, and that all the key players are represented.

"As a result of you working together responsibly to find a long-term solution, you have already reached agreement on developing the site into a manufacturing, recycling and low carbon transport hub.

"The workers we spoke to just now were encouraged to hear about this.

"They look forward to hearing further detail about how this will affect them directly."

He added: "Catherine and I look forward to learning more about your plans in this discussion.

"And we will be interested to hear how you get on over the coming months.

"Both of us, and all of the people that we have spoken to today, are willing you to succeed."

V&A visit: Kate and William. Michael McGurk

The royal couple officially opened the V&A Dundee museum earlier on Tuesday.

They marked the opening by unveiling a carved wooden panel which will be displayed in the entrance foyer.

William and Kate met its architect Kengo Kuma, local designers, schoolchildren and young people who have worked with the venue.

The pair also toured the £80m museum's permanent Scottish Design Galleries, and visited Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room, which was originally opened in Glasgow in 1908.

