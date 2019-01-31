Child struck by vehicle near primary school at rush hour

The crash happened on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

Great Northern Road: A child was hit. Google 2019

A child has been struck by a vehicle in Aberdeen city centre on Thursday morning.

The collision happened on Great Northern Road, near Leslie Road, during rush hour on Thursday morning next to a primary school.

Police and ambulance services arrived at the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.05am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the driver of the vehicle stopped to assist officers with their enquiries.

More to follow...

