Child struck by vehicle near primary school at rush hour
The crash happened on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen on Thursday morning.
A child has been struck by a vehicle in Aberdeen city centre on Thursday morning.
The collision happened on Great Northern Road, near Leslie Road, during rush hour on Thursday morning next to a primary school.
Police and ambulance services arrived at the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.05am.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the driver of the vehicle stopped to assist officers with their enquiries.
More to follow...
