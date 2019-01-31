Woman who died after car left road named by police

Jeannette Brechin, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene on the B951 in Perth and Kinross.

Crash: The accident happened on the B951. Google 2019

A woman who died after her car came off the road in Glenshee has been named by police.

Jeannette Brechin, from Duns in the Scottish Borders, was pronounced dead at the scene on the B951 Cray to Brewlands Bridge Road at around 12.30am on Sunday.

The 64-year-old was the sole occupant of the Kia Sorento.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the B951 near the A93 on Sunday, January 27 has been formally named.

"She has been named as 64-year-old Jeannette Brechin from Duns, Scottish Borders.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.