Nursing home raises 'serious concerns' after inspection

Care Inspectorate serves improvement notice on Banks O'Dee home for elderly in Aberdeen.

Banks O'Dee care home: Inspection carried out. Google 2019

A home for the elderly in Aberdeen has been told to make urgent improvements in the care experienced by residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Banks O'Dee care home after an inspection raised "serious concerns".

The notice has outlined four areas where changes must be made, with a deadline of March 11 set by inspectors.

The care home has been ordered to ensure residents' health, welfare and safety needs are met "appropriately and consistently", including making sure there are sufficient numbers of competent and qualified staff present at all times.

Management must also make sure staff work together well, and that residents' support needs, wishes and choices are respected.

The provider has also been told to ensure residents are able to maintain and develop interests and activities and exercise lifestyle choices.

The improvement notice adds that care must be planned in a way which sets out how residents' health, welfare and safety needs will be met and reflects their wishes and choices.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action."

A spokesman for Four Seasons Health Care said: "We are sorry that Banks O'Dee is not meeting the standards we expect our homes to provide.

"We have brought in a specialist care improvement team who will be working closely with staff in the home, the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.