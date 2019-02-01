Kilted Texan: Super Bowl trip for Scots superfan Graham 

Impressive 'mancave' lands 36-year-old from Aberdeenshire the trip of a lifetime.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5997371998001-news-190201-superbowl16x9.jpg" />

An American football superfan won a trip of a lifetime to this weekend's Super Bowl - and it's all down to the 'mancave' he built in his back garden.

Graham Henderson, from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, is dubbed the 'Kilted Texan' due to his obsession with the NFL side Houston Texans.

The 36-year-old built a shrine to the club in his back garden, complete with big screen TVs, signed jerseys and rare memorabilia.

The shed impressed the NFL so much it secured him two tickets to the Super Bowl - the American football championship game of the season.

Graham: Loves the Houston Texan team. NFL UK

Mr Henderson was presented with the tickets at the NFL UK Live Tour by Sky Sports presenter Neil Reynolds and NFL players Dallas Clark and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He will now fly to Atlanta, Georgia ahead of Sunday's big game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

More than 80,000 people will flock to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and more than 100 million viewers are expected to tune in into the biggest game in the world from home.

Winner: Graham won a trip to the Super Bowl. NFL UK

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.