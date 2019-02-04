Woman required plastic surgery after face 'bitten' in club

Danielle Gaffar is accused of attacking Kyra Strachan at Dundee's Aura nightclub.

Gaffar appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

A woman needed plastic surgery after allegedly being bitten on the face in a nightclub.



Danielle Gaffar, 18, is accused of attacking Kyra Strachan at Dundee's Aura nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

It is alleged that Gaffar, of Tealing, Angus, grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the ground.

Prosecutors say she struck her head off the ground several times before putting her arm around her throat, restricting her breathing.

She is further charged with biting Miss Strachan on the body and biting her face to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Kyra Strachan: She was allegedly attacked in Dundee.

Gaffar appeared on petition during a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Tom Hughes on Monday.



She made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Gaffar was granted bail with a special condition not to approach or contact Miss Strachan ahead of further court dates being set.

