Heroin and amphetamine worth £105,000 seized during raid

Police discovered the haul during an early morning search of a property in Aberdeenshire.

Heroin: Was found in the raid.

Two people have been arrested after £105,000 worth of amphetamine and heroin was seized from a house in Aberdeenshire.

Police discovered the haul during an early morning raid on a property in Finzean on Sunday, February 3.

A 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been arrested and charged.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective inspector Finn McPhail said: "This type of seizure is rare for the area but, thanks to valuable intelligence received, officers have been able to remove a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from the community."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.