Heroin and amphetamine worth £105,000 seized during raid
Police discovered the haul during an early morning search of a property in Aberdeenshire.
Two people have been arrested after £105,000 worth of amphetamine and heroin was seized from a house in Aberdeenshire.
Police discovered the haul during an early morning raid on a property in Finzean on Sunday, February 3.
A 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been arrested and charged.
They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Detective inspector Finn McPhail said: "This type of seizure is rare for the area but, thanks to valuable intelligence received, officers have been able to remove a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from the community."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.