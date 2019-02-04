Efforts intensifying to support construction firm workers

Around 370 people lost their jobs when administrators were called in to McGill in Dundee.

McGill: Google 2019

Efforts are being made to support hundreds of workers who lost their jobs when construction company McGill was forced into administration.

Workers were told the news at meetings in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

In total, around 370 staff have been let go from the company, which has halted all work as administrators take charge.

On Thursday, an event will be held in the city in a bid to find new positions for those workers who are now out of a job.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: "It's a massive blow for the people concerned. It's a hugely emotional think for people to go through.

"The only thing we would say is there's a high-profile Pace event happening for the employees of McGill's at the Apex on Thursday, 12-5pm. There'll be employers there, all sorts of support agencies, CITB for the apprentices. All sorts of opportunities for people to work out what they can do next.

"It can take a horrible situation and turn it into one that is at least a bit positive. Other construction companies and local firms are queuing up to say 'we've got space for people and we want to support them'."

Ms Henderson added that she hoped to see former McGill workers employed at ongoing construction projects in the city.

McGill has operated since 1981 and made a pre-tax profit of £772,218 in the year to September 2017.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said Scottish Enterprise had engaged closely with the company in recent months in a bid to find a solution to its difficulties.

Dundee City Council has pledged to do everything it can to find a buyer for the firm.

Council leader John Alexander said: "My understanding is that it was related to cashflow issues.

"We need to really get under the skin of that and find out why it happened, and whether any other companies are affected as a result."

