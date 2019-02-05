Fans warned to avoid roadworks ahead of Aberdeen v Rangers

Repairs are being carried out on Virginia Street, Market Street and Guild Street in Aberdeen.

Pittodrie: Supporters have been warned to expect delays. SNS Group

Football fans have been warned to expect major delays due to roadworks ahead of the Aberdeen v Rangers match.

Police have warned supporters to avoid the area and allow themselves plenty of time to get to the stadium.

Superintendent Richard Craig said: "Anyone who becomes involved in disorder or acts of violence will be dealt with robustly.

"It is well-documented that drinking too much alcohol can lead you to become more vulnerable to becoming involved in crime either as a victim or perpetrator.

"I am urging supporters to behave responsibly and be aware that if you're drunk you won't be allowed entry to the stadium and you'll miss the match.

"Additional officers will be on duty across the north-east and within the stadium on Wednesday and they will be supported by specialist resources.

"Our officers are extremely experienced in policing football matches and will be able to offer you assistance should you need it.

"We are here to ensure the safety and security of all supporters attending the game and minimise disruption to the local community."

The match will take place at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

He added: "Officers would like to remind the public that those entering Pittodrie will be closely monitored for possession of alcohol or pyrotechnics of any kind. It is a condition of entry to the ground that fans allow themselves to be searched and those who refuse will be turned away by the club.

"We will be implementing policing operations throughout the evening, including spot checks on buses and coaches travelling to the game."

