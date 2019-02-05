Man accused of putting 13-month-old girl in tumble dryer

Thomas Dunn is said to have shut the door, causing the machine to activate in Arbroath.

Police: Man allegedly activated the machine with the tot inside.

A man accused of "endangering the life" of a 13-month-old girl by putting her in a tumble dryer and turning the machine on has been ordered to stand trial.

Thomas Dunn allegedly placed the tot in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activate and the inner drum to rotate to the girl's severe injury and the danger of her life between December 28, 2017 and January 8 this year.

Dunn is further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby over the course of almost three years by putting his hand over the boy's mouth and nose and pinching it, restricting his breathing.

He faced a total of four charges at a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is first alleged that on various occasions between April 2015 and January 2018 he assaulted the first child, from birth to the age of 33 months, by pinching his nose and restricting his breathing.

Another charge alleges that between those days Dunn assaulted the same child by placing his hand over her mouth and restricting her breathing.

Dunn is finally alleged to have again assaulted the girl to her severe injury and the danger of her life on January 8.

He is said to have repeatedly struck her on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object or objects and bit her on the arm.

Dunn, 25, of Comrie Crescent, Hamilton, pleaded not guilty during a brief pre-trial hearing.

Defence advocate Michael Anderson said: "The position is that a medical expert is being instructed.

"I'd ask a trial be fixed but on a date allowing time for that work to be carried out.

"There has been discussion about the agreement of evidence as well."

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial date for June 4 and released Dunn on bail meantime.

