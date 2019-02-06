Construction firm goes bust after losing McGill contract

A total of 27 workers made redundant as Land and Building Services goes into administration.

Another construction company in Dundee has plunged into administration.

All 27 staff at Land and Building Services have been made redundant with immediate effect.

It comes just days after hundreds of jobs were lost at Dundee-headquartered McGill.

Administrators for Land and Building Services said losing its contract with McGill had played a major part in the decision.

Derek Forsyth, business recovery partner at Campbell Dallas, said: "The trading and cash flow problems affecting the construction sector are well-documented, and unfortunately Land & Building Services has been affected by these issues, together with the loss of a major client - McGill & Co Limited - in the Tayside market.

"We will now be marketing the company's assets for sale, including remaining contracts, and a wide range of plant and equipment, and would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.

"We will also be working closely with the relevant agencies, including the Redundancy Payments Office, to ensure the employees receive as much support as possible."

Land and Building Services was founded in 1990 and has been involved in projects including restoring Scotland's oldest iron bridge, the Craigellachie over the River Spey, and the Edinburgh tram network.

McGill workers were called to meetings in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow on Friday afternoon to be told that 350 jobs were being lost immediately.

On Monday, Dundee City Council said it was working to help find a buyer for the stricken firm.

