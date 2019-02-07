Lift off for Scotland's first satellite-carrying rocket

Company plans to create 170 jobs to build rockets ahead of first launch in 2021.

Orbex has unveiled its satellite-carrying rocket. STV

The first satellite-carrying rocket to be built in the UK for launch in Scotland has been unveiled in Moray.

Orbex says it will create almost 170 jobs as it manufactures the rockets to carry commercial satellites from a launch site in Sutherland.

The company is working in tandem with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

The first rocket is due to launch in 2021, putting Scotland firmly on the map in the global space technology race.

"We are humbled by the trust that SSTL has shown in Orbex," said Chris Larmour, chief executive of Orbex.

"To have the world's leading small satellite manufacturer supporting us at this stage of our development is not only a boost to Orbex, but for the UK space industry as a whole.

"SSTL has shown great leadership in the UK satellite industry for decades, and now they are leading the way again in this strong show of support for a UK-based launch provider."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.