Crews tackle blaze at university science building

The science building at St Andrews University went up in flames at around 5pm on Sunday.

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a science building at the University of St Andrews in Fife.

Eight fire engines raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 5pm on Sunday.

The building, which is used by chemistry students, is in the North Haugh area of the town.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the blaze involved "suspected hazardous materials".

Videos posted on social media showed flames and smoke rising into the air from the four-storey building.

The fire service said there were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that they were also in attendance at the scene.

Roads in the area have been closed to allow emergency vehicles access to the scene.

Police Scotland tweeted: "All routes into the roundabout at the Old Course Hotel are currently closed. Please avoid the area."

