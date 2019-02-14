Three charged after 'attempted murder' of man in street

A 41-year-old suffered serious injuries during the attack in Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

The alleged attack took place in George Street, Aberdeen. Google 2017

Three people have been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old suffered serious injuries in an incident in the city's George Street at around 8.20pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said two men, aged 27 and 33, and a 36-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

