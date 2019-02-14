Playing moo-pid: Match-making app for bulls and cows

New mobile service launched to help farmers trade and breed their animals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6002134663001-news-190213-tudder16x9.jpg" />

By Sharon Donaldson

A new match-making app has been launched - to help bulls and cows looking for bovine romance.

The Tudder App works a bit like the dating app Tinder, and boasts the personal profiles of thousands of animals across the UK.

Andrews Connon, from SellMyLivestock, says the app has been extremely popular, attracting tens of thousands of visits.

He said: "There is a bit of a laugh to it, but in these serious times where we're fed up hearing about Brexit and such like, let's bring a smile to people's faces."

The Tudder app may seem a bit tongue-in-cheek at first, but farmers say it's doing a really important job, helping them trade and breed their animals.

Farmer Stuart Johnston explained how simple the new app was to use.

He said: "If you 'like' it, it gives you a bit of a moo and then it'll take you on to the actual website, where you can look at all the information on the cattle.

"If it's something you're interested in buying, then you can go forward and contact the seller and hopefully have a deal."

Jamie McInnes, co-founder of SellMyLivestock, said: "Finding the right match can be daunting for us humans, let alone if you're a four legged farm animal.

"Traditionally, playing moo-pid for cows would require proper grafting: visiting each herd of hopefuls at different farms, or at an auction market, all the while running the risk that the best cow on the market has simply slipped past you.

''And while this is a bit of fun on Valentine's Day, it highlights how relevant online matchmaking is for farmers looking for breeding livestock.

"Buying breeding cattle is now enabled by a huge amount of genetic data to create the perfect match.

"This is the equivalent to a human online dating profile, except it is validated in science rather than a self-proclaimed GSOH."

