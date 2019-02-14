Three people in court charged with attempted murder

A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an incident on Tuesday evening.

Aberdeen: The incident is alleged to have taken place in George Street. Google 2019

Three people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen.

A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an incident in the city's George Street at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Two men and a woman appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday in connection with the incident.

George Hanratty, 33, 27-year-old Paul Johnson and 36-year-old Sarahjane Massie were charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Hanratty and Johnson were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The trio made no plea and were remanded in custody.

