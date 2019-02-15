Search underway for teenage boy missing since Monday

It is believed that the 16-year-old boy may be in either Glasgow or Dundee.

Missing: Jack Reid was last seen on Monday. Police Scotland

A search is underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen in four days.

Jack Reid from Dundee was reported missing on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since around 10pm that night.

It is believed that the 16-year-old, who was wearing a black body warmer, may be in either Glasgow or Dundee.

Police Scotland have asked that anyone who has any information on Jack or his whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If anybody has any information which may help us trace Jack, please contact us on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.