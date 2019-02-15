Search underway for teenage boy missing since Monday
It is believed that the 16-year-old boy may be in either Glasgow or Dundee.
A search is underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen in four days.
Jack Reid from Dundee was reported missing on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since around 10pm that night.
It is believed that the 16-year-old, who was wearing a black body warmer, may be in either Glasgow or Dundee.
Police Scotland have asked that anyone who has any information on Jack or his whereabouts to contact them.
A spokesperson for the force said: "If anybody has any information which may help us trace Jack, please contact us on 101."
