Driver dead after three-vehicle crash on busy road

The fatal accident happened on the A94 in Angus on Friday afternoon.

A 68-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on an Angus road.

The A94 Perth to Forfar Road was forced to close near Hatton of Eassie following the collision, which took place at 1.25pm on Friday and involved a red Ford Transit van, a black Renault Kangoo and a black Volkswagen Polo.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the Renault died following the incident. The other two drivers received minor injuries.

The victim's next of kin have been notified.

Sergeant Craig McBean said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.

"I can confirm his next of kin have been updated. Further details will be issued in due course.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or who saw any of the vehicles involved to contact police."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call 101.

