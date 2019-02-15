Troubled Aberdeen bypass to fully open next week

The long-awaited AWPR stretches 36 miles and was approved by ministers in 2009.

AWPR: Has faced several delays.

The long-awaited Aberdeen bypass is expected to fully open next week.

The final section of the troubled project, known as the AWPR, will be available to drivers after four years of construction.

The bypass - stretching 36 miles - connects the northern and southern areas of Aberdeen.

Approved by ministers in 2009, the £745m project fell way behind schedule. It is now expected to cost more than £1bn.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Productive discussions have continued between Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) and Transport Scotland since the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on February 6. All necessary technical assurances have been received.

"Subject to operational planning, we expect the final section of the AWPR to open next week.

"An update will be provided when final arrangements are confirmed."

The first main bypass section - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June, and the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August 2018.

