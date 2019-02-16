Unions march in protest against council’s budget cuts

Leaders of the GMB, Unison and Unite, joined together for the demonstration in Dundee on Saturday.

A march against budget cuts has been held by unions in Dundee.

Leaders of the city branches of the trade unions that represent council workers, including the GMB, Unison and Unite, joined together for the demonstration in City Square on Saturday.

The march was to protest against cuts proposed by Dundee City Council and the effects these cuts will have on front line services in the city.

The event was also in support of the workers from Michelin, McGill and NHS Tayside staff affected by job cuts.

Stuart Fairweather, of Unite, said: "We are here today to ask the council to stop the cuts.

"This year we see another round of cuts and Dundee doesn't need anymore cuts.

"The mood is a defiant one, on top of what's happened at Michelin and McGill, and in the health service, local authority workers are saying cuts are not what Dundee needs.

"People are concerned about the future of the city and indeed the council is talking about the sustainability of council services and people share that concern.

"We're asking the councillors to stand with the communities and the members of the trade unions to make that u-turn, we're happy to give them the space to climb down.

"We'll work with them if they want to go to Edinburgh and London to ask for more money."

Around 450 jobs in Scotland were lost after construction company McGill was forced into administration at the beginning of February.

It was the latest in recent blows for Dundee after the announced planned closure of the Michelin tyre factory, which is set to see more than 850 jobs go.

