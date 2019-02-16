Flybmi cancels all flights as airline collapses due to Brexit

The airline, which served Aberdeen, announced on Saturday that it was in administration.

Administration: The airline has cancelled all flights. Adrian Pingstone

British regional airline Flybmi has gone into administration, with all flights cancelled.

The airline, which served Aberdeen as its only Scottish destination, announced on Saturday that all flights had been cancelled with immediate effect following the announcement.

In a statement, Flybmi blamed challenges created by Brexit and rising fuel costs for the move.

Passengers due to fly with the airline have been told to seek out payment card issuers, travel agents and travel insurance providers in order to receive a refund.

Flybmi operated 17 regional jet aircraft on routes to 25 European cities, including Aberdeen, East Midlands, Hamburg, Oslo, Paris and Stavanger.

A spokesperson for Flybmi said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have made this unavoidable announcement today.

"The airline has faced several difficulties, including recent spikes in fuel and carbon costs, the latter arising from the EU's recent decision to exclude UK airlines from full participation in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

'We sincerely regret that this course of action has become the only option open to us, but the challenges, particularly those created by Brexit, have proven to be insurmountable.' Flybmi spokesperson

"These issues have undermined efforts to move the airline into profit. Current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process, which has led to our inability to secure valuable flying contracts in Europe and lack of confidence around bmi's ability to continue flying between destinations in Europe.

"Additionally, our situation mirrors wider difficulties in the regional airline industry which have been well documented.

"Against this background, it has become impossible for the airline's shareholders to continue their extensive programme of funding into the business, despite investment totalling over £40m in the last six years.

"We sincerely regret that this course of action has become the only option open to us, but the challenges, particularly those created by Brexit, have proven to be insurmountable.

"Our employees have worked extremely hard over the last few years and we would like to thank them for their dedication to the company, as well as all our loyal customers who have flown with us over the last six years."

Bmi Regional employed a total of 376 employees based in the UK, Germany, Sweden and Belgium.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.