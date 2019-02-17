Search for missing boy Liam Smith continues three months on

Detectives are still hunting for the 16-year-old near Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Missing: Liam Smith. Police Scotland

A major search to find missing teenager Liam Smith is continuing three months on from his disappearance.

Detectives have been combing areas near Crathes Castle, Aberdeenshire, where the 16-year-old is thought to have got off a bus from Aberdeen on Saturday, November 17.

Liam was last seen on CCTV at Union Square shopping centre at around 1.15pm shortly before boarding the 202 bus, which was heading towards Banchory.

Following information received by another passenger, officers believe he got off the bus at Crathes and a sighting of him in the Crathes Estate area that afternoon has provided further information to lead their searches.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5970051223001-liam-16x999.jpg" />

Various searches have been carried out on the estate, and in fields and woodland around the A93.

Divers have scanned the River Dee and helicopter crews have surveyed the wider area.

Police said they have had an "overwhelming" response to appeals and have followed hundreds of reported sightings of Liam.

Liam is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He walks with a distinctive gait and when last seen he was carrying a camouflage North Face rucksack and was wearing Nike Air Max trainers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5971069707001-scotland-manager-appeals-for-information-on-missing-teen.jpg" />

In November, Scotland manager Alex McLeish joined the search for the missing teen, with a video appeal.

He said: "This is an urgent appeal for anybody who knows the whereabouts of Liam Smith.

"Liam, if you're watching this message, please come home. Your mum, Alix, and your family are very anxious to see you returning.

"Liam went missing on November 17 so anybody who has seen Liam in these days since that date please contact Police Scotland or his family."

Shortly before Christmas, Liam's mother Alix Smith said in a statement: "It is now five weeks since we last saw Liam and the prospect of Christmas without him is a really difficult situation for us to face.

"We understand the public's interest and we really do appreciate the support everyone has given by sharing the posts and putting up posters.

"Police officers have been out searching the areas that Liam was last seen every single day since we reported him missing and we are truly grateful for everyone's perseverance in trying to locate him.

"We continue to hope that Liam will be found."

