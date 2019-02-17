Man suffers burns after farm buildings go up in flames

Crews were called to the fire at Rhynagarrie Farm near Aberlour, Moray on Sunday.

Fire: Two buildings and several bales of hay were alight. STV

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a farm in Moray that left one man with burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews, with six engines, were called to the fire at Rhynagarrie Farm near Aberlour, at 1.40pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman explained that two farm buildings were on fire, in addition to several bales of hay.

The spokesman said: "One person was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, so the ambulance service was called".

By 7.30pm, firefighters were still at the farm "dampening down" the area, he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet know and fire investigation officers will be visiting the scene on Monday.

