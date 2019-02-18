Motorist fighting for life after car crash on A90

The smash happened on the busy route north of Fordoun in Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

Police: The road was closed while investigations were carried out. STV

A driver is fighting for her life after a crash on the A90.

The smash happened on the busy route north of Fordoun in Aberdeenshire shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

A 53-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a critical condition after crashing a blue Volvo XC60.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady involved in this incident.

"An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who has not yet come forward, to get in touch.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, please let us know."

