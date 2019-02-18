Five people rescued after blaze rips through flat

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen property at 3am on Sunday.

Fire: Three people were taken to hospital. Google 2019

Five people were rescued after a fire ripped through a flat in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to St Clair Street in the city at 3am on Sunday.

Three people were taken to hospital following the blaze.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to wilful fire-raising.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We rescued five people from the building.

"We don't know the extent of their injuries."

