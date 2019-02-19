Three-year-old girl injured in 'hit-and-run' near Asda

The incident happened at a junction in Dundee and the driver was later traced.

Police: The driver failed to stop. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A three-year-old girl has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run near an Asda.

The incident happened on Douglas Road at the junction of Kemnay Place in Dundee shortly after 6pm on Monday.

A blue Ford Focus struck the youngster and it allegedly failed to stop.

The driver was later traced and charged with road offences.

A spokesman said: "A blue Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a three-year-old girl and did not stop at the scene. The car was traced nearby and the girl was taken to hospital.

"Fortunately she has not been seriously injured, but was kept in hospital overnight for observation.

"The driver of the car involved was traced later that evening and charged with relevant offences."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.