Three-year-old girl injured in 'hit-and-run' near Asda
The incident happened at a junction in Dundee and the driver was later traced.
A three-year-old girl has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run near an Asda.
The incident happened on Douglas Road at the junction of Kemnay Place in Dundee shortly after 6pm on Monday.
A blue Ford Focus struck the youngster and it allegedly failed to stop.
The driver was later traced and charged with road offences.
A spokesman said: "A blue Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a three-year-old girl and did not stop at the scene. The car was traced nearby and the girl was taken to hospital.
"Fortunately she has not been seriously injured, but was kept in hospital overnight for observation.
"The driver of the car involved was traced later that evening and charged with relevant offences."
