Final section of new Aberdeen bypass open to drivers

Peter Cassidy

The road is expected to bring an additional £6bn to the North East economy over 30 years.

Bypass: Final section of road open to traffic.
Bypass: Final section of road open to traffic.

The new Aberdeen bypass is now fully open to drivers as the final stretch of road is complete.

The £725m project, which was first proposed 65 years ago and approved in 2009, was finally opened to the public on Tuesday after a series of delays.

Discussions over the cost of the 36-mile road remain ongoing with a final price expected to exceed £1bn.

However, it is expected to bring an additional £6bn to the North East economy and help create around 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

The main part of the road was opened to traffic in December.

The newly-opened Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route between Craibstone and Parkhill will ensure road users across the North East will have access to the entire route.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "This new section of the AWPR between Parkhill and Craibstone now allows the full benefits of this transformational project to be fully realised.

"Since the major part of the road opened in December 2018, the overwhelmingly positive feedback has demonstrated the positive impact that infrastructure can bring about in people's lives, the quality of their environment and the economy as a whole.

"The bypass was first proposed over 65 years ago but it took this Government to take the project forward in a meaningful way back in 2007. Despite the many challenges since then, we have taken a responsible and steadfast approach to delivering for the long-term benefit of the people and businesses of the North East and Scotland as a whole.

"We will continue to work constructively with Aberdeen Roads Limited as it moves into the operational phase of the project and it builds stronger relationships with the community it now serves.

"We would like to thank local communities, road users and businesses from across the north east and beyond who have been extremely patient waiting for the final section of the road to be opened."

