Passengers evacuated after double decker bus catches fire

Four people, of the 13 on board, were treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze in Aberdeenshire.

Blaze: Bus on A90 near Foveran. Fubar News

A number of people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a double decker bus caught fire in Aberdeenshire.



Emergency services were called to the A90 near Foveran at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

Two fire crews attended and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Four people, of the 13 on board, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police Scotland closed the road, but it has since reopened.

