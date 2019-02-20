Passengers evacuated after double decker bus catches fire
Four people, of the 13 on board, were treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze in Aberdeenshire.
A number of people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a double decker bus caught fire in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the A90 near Foveran at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.
Two fire crews attended and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
Four people, of the 13 on board, were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police Scotland closed the road, but it has since reopened.
