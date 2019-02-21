Three in hospital as firefighters tackle house blaze

Around 45 firefighters were called to the fire at a property in Lossiemouth on Thursday morning.

Blaze: Three people in hospital. STV

Three people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Lossiemouth.

Around 45 firefighters are tackling the blaze, which broke out at around 3.45am on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six fire engines and other support appliances were dealing with the incident in Macdonald Drive in the Moray town.

Three people have been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to Macdonald Drive where firefighters were met by a fire in a two-storey property.

"Crews remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.