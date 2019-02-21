Child flown to hospital in serious condition after blaze

At least 40 firefighters were called to a home on Macdonald Drive in Lossiemouth, Moray.

Lossiemouth: Three people have been seriously injured.

Three people including a child have been seriously injured after a fire ripped through a house.

At least 40 firefighters were called to a home on Macdonald Drive in Lossiemouth, Moray, at 3.45am on Thursday.

A child has been taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a serious condition.

Two adults, who were also seriously injured, have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "All three are in a serious condition at the moment."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the town's Macdonald Drive, where firefighters were met by a fire within a two storey property.

"Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.