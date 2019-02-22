Toddler remains in hospital with severe burns after fire

A 13-month-old girl is in a serious condition following the blaze in Lossiemouth, Moray.

A 13-month-old girl remains in hospital with severe burns after a fire ripped through a house.

At least 40 firefighters were called to a home on MacDonald Drive in Lossiemouth, Moray.

The toddler was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a serious condition.

STV News understands she suffered serious burns during the fire at 3.45am on Thursday.

A woman, 31, and a 35-year-old man, who were also seriously injured, remain in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with burns.

A neighbour, who heard the woman screaming about her child, threw a brick through her window and rescued the baby girl.

Fire: Roads were cordoned off.

Andrew O'Hara said: "I was in my back garden, saw a bunch of smoke and went to check it out.

"A lady was up there screaming for help. She came round from the back and told me her kid was still in there.

"Obviously the place was too smokey but I heard the scream of the baby and literally looked in the window and there she was, so I grabbed her."

The 19-year-old chef made sure there was no-one else inside before slipping off into the crowds to allow the fire service to do their job.

"To the family, I hope they are embracing every moment with each other, that's all that really matters," he added.

Lossiemouth: Three people were injured in the fire.

Inspector Norman Stevenson said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage in establishing what caused the fire.

"A joint investigation by ourselves and the fire service is due to take place today, following a structural survey.

"The three occupants of the house are all in a serious condition and our thoughts are with them and their family at this time.

"MacDonald Drive between St Margarets Crescent and Rinnes Drive is currently closed to allow access for emergency services vehicles.

"The local community is thanked for their patience and understanding whilst we, and partner agencies, carry out our enquiries."

