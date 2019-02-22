Bikes worth £20,000 stolen from shop by masked raiders

The robbers stole six bikes, parts and a cash register from a shop in Crieff.

Stolen: Six bikes were taken from Comrie Croft Bikes. Comrie Croft Bikes

A gang of masked robbers stole six bikes worth almost £20,000 from a shop in Perth and Kinross.

The top-of-the-range bikes were taken from a shop at Comrie Croft Hostel in Crieff, along with parts and the cash register.

The raid took place between 12.10am and 12.40am on Thursday.

A spokesperson from Comrie Croft Bikes said: "For such a small business this is obviously a big blow to us, but we will try our best to continue under the circumstances this weekend."

The bikes stolen included a silver Merida eOne Sixty worth £6350, a mint green Orange Clockwork worth £1000, an Orange Stage 5 worth £3500, a yellow Kona Operator worth £2500, a black Kona Process worth £2000, and a Saracen Ariel worth more than £3000.

Police have now launched an investigation to catch three people thought to be behind the raid.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "If you have been offered one of these bikes for sale, or if you have any other information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer."

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

