Dogs called to search for missing man last seen near factory

Marian Pavel was last seen next to Dean's Shortbread factory on Steven Road in Huntly, Moray.

Marian Pavel: CCTV is being searched.

Police dogs have been called in the search for a missing man last seen near a shortbread factory.

Marian Pavel was last seen next to Dean's Shortbread factory on Steven Road in Huntly, Moray, at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Dogs are searching for the 45-year-old while CCTV is also being checked.

Mr Pavel is Romanian and is 6ft 2in with brown hair which is usually pulled back in a ponytail.

He was wearing a dark blue pullover, grey wooly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Inspector Matt Smith said: "We continue to have serious concerns for Marian and have launched extensive searches in the area he was last seen.

"He hasn't been seen nor heard from since Wednesday and our concerns increase as more days pass.

"I would like to thank the local community for your patience while we carry out enquiries including officers going house-to-house in the hope anyone remembers seeing a man matching his description.

"If you have any information at all - no matter how insignificant you think it might be - please get in touch by calling 101.

"You can also approach any of the officers who are out in Huntly.

"My last appeal is to Marian - if you see or hear this appeal please get in touch with the police or someone you know. We want to know you are ok."

