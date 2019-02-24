Firefighters tackle blaze that ripped through house

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to the incident just before midnight.

Lerwick: Firefighters worked on the blaze for three hours. Cindy Kolozsvari

Firefighters have been working throughout the night to tackle a huge blaze that ripped through a house in Lerwick.

Four fire engines were deployed to the two-story property on Burns Lane just before midnight on Saturday and the fire within was eventually extinguished just under three hours later at 2.53am.

Smoke could be seen rising into the air from miles away and flames consumed the building.

At least one person, believed to be a woman, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police Scotland confirmed the blaze and said they are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the cause.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are investigating a fire in Lerwick.

"Inquiries are at an early stage."

The injured person's condition is not yet known.

