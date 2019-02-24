One dead after blaze rips through house overnight

The blaze ripped through a two-storey house just before midnight on Saturday.

Lerwick: Firefighters tackled blaze for three hours. CINDY KOLOZSVARI

A person has died following a house fire in Lerwick.

The fatal blaze ripped through a two-storey house on Burns Lane just before midnight on Saturday.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene and eventually got the flames under control just before 3am on Sunday.

Police have now confirmed that someone from within the house has died.

A spokesman for the force said they are unable to provide any further details about the deceased at this stage.



