Fire rips through restaurant as smoke seen for miles
Around 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze at FreshMex in Aberdeen on Monday.
A fire has ripped through a restaurant with smoke seen for miles.
The blaze happened at FreshMex in Schoolhill shortly before 10am on Monday.
Around 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze, which started in the kitchen of the business.
Residents living in the flats above have been evacuated.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire started in the kitchen.
"There is nothing to say anyone has been injured."
