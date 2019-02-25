Drugs worth £70,000 seized at property in police raid

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery.

Aberdeen: Police raided a property in Seaton Drive. Google 2019

Two people have been charged after more than £70,000 worth of drugs were seized during a raid on a flat in Aberdeen.

An intelligence-led search warrant was executed at Seaton Drive on Thursday leading to the recovery of a significant amount of amphetamine.

Police Scotland estimate the haul to have a street value of around £71,000.

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective sergeant Murdoch said: "I would like to thank the local community for your patience while enquiries have been carried out."

