Pupils sent home from school over suspected gas leak

Aberdeen Grammar School was closed on Tuesday as investigation works took place.

Aberdeen: The school was closed. Google 2019

Hundreds of pupils at an Aberdeen school have been sent home for the day after a suspected gas leak.

Aberdeen Grammar School, on Skene Street, was closed on Tuesday morning while an investigation was carried out.

Arrangements were made for the children to return home until further notice.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: "Aberdeen Grammar School has been closed to pupils today, following a suspected gas escape in the building which was detected after pupils had started to arrive for the day.

"The gas was immediately isolated and as a precaution arrangements have been made for all pupils to be sent home.

"Our building services team are on site and our term maintenance gas contractor has been called out.

"Tests will be undertaken to identify the source of any escape and any necessary repairs will then be undertaken before the gas supply is reinstated.

"We hope that this can be rectified today so that the school can open as normal tomorrow."

A SGN spokesman said: "We attended Aberdeen Grammar School earlier today following reports of a smell of gas.

"Our engineers were called in our capacity as the National Gas Emergency Service and the school made the decision to evacuate staff and students as a precaution.

"Our engineers have completed safety checks and made the area safe. There was nothing to suggest the smell of gas was coming from our network."

