Aberdeen's new £50m stadium gets go-ahead after court row

Campaigners have failed in their bid to prevent the Kingsford Stadium from being built.

Stadium: The new site near Westhill will go ahead.

Aberdeen FC have been given the go-ahead build a new £50m stadium, after a judge ruled against objectors.

The controversial stadium, set to be built near Westhill, came under fire from protest group No to Kingsford.

The group challenged Aberdeen City Council's decision to approve planning permission for the stadium, raising more than £66,000 for a judicial review at the Court of Session.

However, STV News understands that the court has ruled in favour of the plans.

No to Kingsford will now have 21 days to appeal the decision.

Work is already under way on the 20,000-seater stadium and training academy, which bosses say is creating and supporting local jobs.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said the club was "delighted" to learn the court had ruled in their favour.

The new stadium will have a 20,000 capacity. Aberdeen FC

He said: "While we were always hopeful of what the outcome was going to be, it is great to get it confirmed and now we can push on with the completion of phase one.

"The work hadn't stopped, we were confident, but nonetheless there was still work to be done to convince everyone and that is now the case.

"We're delighted with that clearly, it's a finally hurdle we had to get over and now we can push on.

"We've always been engaging with the community, trying to make the facility inclusive to everyone, even to people who have objected, we'll still try to engage with those people and make it the community centre as well as professional training facility we want it to be."

"We feel we're elite in most departments, but in terms of training facilities, we have achieved a lot in recent seasons despite not having facilities.

"From the professional side, it is very important for all the coaches, my staff, my players and the younger players that we have these facilities.

"The club's momentum on the pitch has made this possible and convinced the chairman to drive on with this.

"Now we are making huge steps towards it, it is great and I want to be a part of that.

"I don't want to just make-do, my players and Aberdeen deserve better facilities."

