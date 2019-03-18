Celtic fans' Irish flag 'removed as it was covering advert'

Dundee have said a tricolour was taken from the Celtic support because it covered advertising.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6015200100001-news-190318nelms16x9.jpg" />

Dundee have said they removed an Irish tricolour from Celtic fans because it was covering advertising at Dens Park.

The flag was being displayed in the away end during Sunday's Premiership clash until it was whipped away by a steward.

Television footage showed a Celtic fan jumping around 12ft to pursue the steward.

Celtic fans at Dens Park on Sunday. SNS

John Nelms, managing director at Dundee, told STV News the flag was removed because it was covering an advertising hoarding.

Speaking outside Hampden ahead of an SPFL board meeting, Helms said: "The flag itself was taken down because it was covering up a board that was paid for by patrons that support the club.

"That's the only reason it was taken down."

Celtic won the match 1-0 to move ten points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.