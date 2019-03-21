Dundee sorry for way Irish flag was taken from Celtic fans

The tricolour was displayed in the away end of Dens Park during Sunday's Premiership clash.

Dundee have apologised to supporters over the way they took down an Irish flag from Celtic fans because it was covering advertising.

The tricolour was displayed in the away end of Dens Park during Sunday's Premiership clash until it was whipped away by a steward.

Television footage showed a Celtic fan jumping around 12ft into the concourse to pursue the official.

But following backlash over the move, Dundee have apologised, claiming the method used to remove the flag was "unacceptable".

Celtic fans often display the Irish flag in tribute to the club's roots, and many angrily complained on social media that removing the tricolour was a slur on that history.

In a statement, Dundee said: "The club would advise that the enquiries into the 'flag' incident which took place at Sunday's match v Celtic are now concluded.

"These enquiries have revealed a clear breakdown in communication and decision making and moving forward, this needs to be and will be addressed by the club in conjunction with all members of the event management team.

"Clearly, the method employed to remove the item from the advertising board was not acceptable and out with the agreed procedures for dealing with matters of this nature."

The club added: "The clubs and the two supporters involved have met and discussed the issue at great length and Dundee Football Club would wish to convey our sincere thanks for the cooperation of all concerned.

"In the spirit of the discussions which took place at this meeting, Dundee Football Club would wish to place on record our sincere apologies to the two supporters involved in this incident.

"We will always endeavour in future to strive to achieve a safe and secure environment for everyone here at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park."

It comes just days after John Nelms, managing director at Dundee, told STV News the flag was only removed because it was covering an advertising hoarding.

He said: "The flag itself was taken down because it was covering up a board that was paid for by patrons that support the club.

"That's the only reason it was taken down."

