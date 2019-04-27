Appeal over pedestrian struck by Audi on busy road
The man was injured in the collision, but left the scene before emergency services arrived.
Police have issued an appeal to trace a pedestrian who was knocked down by an Audi.
The driver of the vehicle involved did stop following the incident, which happened at around 12.21pm on Friday on Arbroath Road at Victoria Street, Dundee.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "As a result of this collision the pedestrian is believed to have been injured however, left the scene prior to the police arriving.
"The vehicle involved did stop."
"Police Scotland would appeal to the male to come forward or if anyone knows his identity to contact police."
Description of male
- Around 5ft 6in
- Stocky build
- Grey hair
- He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a bright blue jacket
