Pedestrian injured after being hit by bus in city centre
The man was initially taken to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after the incident.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being hit by a bus in Aberdeen.
However after being seen by medical staff, the man's condition was not thought to be as serious.
It is understood he sustained leg injuries in the incident, which happened in Market Street at around 1.40am on Sunday morning.
The road was closed for several hours while investigation works took place. Police eventually stood down at around 4.30am.
A force spokesman said: "We got the call this morning to a man struck by a bus on Market Street.
"He was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however after being attended to at the hospital it was no longer believed to be so."
