Woman killed and man airlifted to hospital after car crash

Emergency services were called to the A96 at Brodie Countryfare on Sunday morning.

Fatal: Police are appealing for witnesses. Jasperimage

A woman has died and a man has been airlifted to hospital after a two-car crash in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the A96 at Brodie Countryfare, two miles from Forres, at around 6am on Sunday.

A woman was fatally injured and a man sustained a significant injury in the smash, which happened between a silver pickup truck and small grey car.

The road was closed by police throughout the morning, but reopened by late afternoon.

Members of the public have been thanked for their patience.

Police are now investigating and have asked witnesses to get in contact.

Roads policing sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the police to please get in touch."

